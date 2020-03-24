Ponder Emoji: Pettiest Reactions To Oprah Making Stedman Self-Quarantine In Her Guest House

Pettiest Reactions To Oprah Making Stedman Self-Quarantine In Guest House
At this point, you’ve probably heard about Mother Oprah making her forever boo Stedman self-quarantine in her guest room after he returned from a business trip that not-very-shockingly stirred up hilariously petty chitter-chatter across Twitter.
For years, rumors have swirled about Oprah & Steddy’s intriguing somethingship that continues to fuel loud whispers about her rumored bedroom shenanigans with you know who after yearssss of a marriage-ish partnership without kids.
Mmhmm, that rumor that recirculated across Petty Twitter (and all of social media) the whole entire corona-ruined day.
Peep the pettiest reactions to Oprah making Stedman self-quarantine in her guest house on the flip.
“Oprah and Stedman are relationship goals though. 25+ years strong. No marriage or kids. Lets her be a lesbian in peace…” – we didn’t say it!
“I bet Gayle in there with her, though.” – aye man, we can neither confirm nor deny that we thought this too.
“Let’s be honest Stedman ain’t never slept in the same bed as Oprah” – ALLEGEDLY. A L L E G E D L Y.
“Meanwhile Gayle chilling in the bed with Oprah” – see what happens when we have nowhere to go and nothing to do. SEE!
““Oprah Says Stedman’s Self-Quarantining for Coronavirus in the same place he usually sleeps.”
Fixed it..” – soooooo petty
“Oprah when Stedman tried to climb in bed with her” – Twitter is ruthless
“Stedman been living in that guesthouse since the 80’s.
Stop playing” – again, ALLEGEDLY.
“That ain’t got nothin to do wid Corona!” – if you’re not following David Alan Grier, you probably should
“Oprah making Stedman social distance in the guest house is more than a flex.” – Justice For Steddy!
