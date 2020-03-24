Pettiest Reactions To Oprah Making Stedman Self-Quarantine In Guest House

Ponder Emoji: Pettiest Reactions To Oprah Making Stedman Self-Quarantine In Her Guest House

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 10

At this point, you’ve probably heard about Mother Oprah making her forever boo Stedman self-quarantine in her guest room after he returned from a business trip that not-very-shockingly stirred up hilariously petty chitter-chatter across Twitter.

For years, rumors have swirled about Oprah & Steddy’s intriguing somethingship that continues to fuel loud whispers about her rumored bedroom shenanigans with you know who after yearssss of a marriage-ish partnership without kids.

Mmhmm, that rumor that recirculated across Petty Twitter (and all of social media) the whole entire corona-ruined day.

Peep the pettiest reactions to Oprah making Stedman self-quarantine in her guest house on the flip.

“Oprah and Stedman are relationship goals though. 25+ years strong. No marriage or kids. Lets her be a lesbian in peace…” – we didn’t say it!

“I bet Gayle in there with her, though.” – aye man, we can neither confirm nor deny that we thought this too.

“Let’s be honest Stedman ain’t never slept in the same bed as Oprah” – ALLEGEDLY. A L L E G E D L Y.

“Meanwhile Gayle chilling in the bed with Oprah” – see what happens when we have nowhere to go and nothing to do. SEE!

““Oprah Says Stedman’s Self-Quarantining for Coronavirus in the same place he usually sleeps.”

Fixed it..” – soooooo petty

“Oprah when Stedman tried to climb in bed with her” – Twitter is ruthless

    Continue Slideshow

    “Stedman been living in that guesthouse since the 80’s.

    Stop playing” – again, ALLEGEDLY.

    “That ain’t got nothin to do wid Corona!” – if you’re not following David Alan Grier, you probably should

    “Oprah making Stedman social distance in the guest house is more than a flex.” – Justice For Steddy!

    PREVIOUS POST NEXT PAGE
    12345678910
    Categories: Black Stories, For Discussion, For Your Information

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    Bossip Comment Policy
    Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.