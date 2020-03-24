Aged Beef: Kim Kardashian Responds To Taylor Swift’s Shade After Footage Leaks From Her 2016 Convo With Kanye

Kim Kardashian isn’t letting Taylor Swift get away with reigniting a 4-year-old feud without putting in her two cents.
Last week, the full phone conversation between Swift and Kanye West leaked, where the rapper asked for Taylor’s permission to put a lyric about her on his song “Famous” off The Life Of Pablo. Back in 2016, when Ye first released the song, Taylor’s camp complained about the misogynistic lyrics, which is when Kim K leaked some of their phone conversation on Snapchat, proving Swift knew about the track the whole time. Taylor responded by saying the use of the word “b***h” is what upset her, because that wasn’t discussed in their conversation.
Now, the full 30-minute phone call leaked online, and while Kanye did get full approval to say Swift “might still owe me sex,” the song wasn’t complete, so he didn’t share the following line with her, where he says, “Why? I made that b***h famous.”
For Taylor’s fans, this is vindication, and Swift certainly thinks so, too. She posted onto Instagram addressing the leaked video, writing the following:
“Instead of answering those who are asking how I feel about the video footage that leaked, proving that I was telling the truth the whole time about *that call* (you know, the one that was illegally recoded that somebody edited, and manipulated in order to frame me and put me, my family, and fans through hell for 4 years)… ”
“The World Health Organization and Feeding America are some of the organizations I’ve been donating to,” she added on the next slide. “If you have the ability to, please join me in donating during this crisis.”
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.