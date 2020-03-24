Oop! Oprah Making Her Sweetie Stedman Quarantine Separately In Her Guest House

There’s no quarantine and chill going on in Oprah’s house. The mega mogul is revealing that her longtime love Stedman is quarantining separately from her.

Oprah told O Magazine that Stedman’s recently busy travel schedule influenced her decision to make him sleep in her guest house. Not only that, but she also said that Steddy initially wasn’t taking coronavirus concerns seriously so she’s keeping him at bay just to be safe.

“He’s at the guesthouse, because you all know I had pneumonia late last year…I had just gotten off of antibiotics last week, because I had a bronchial infection,” Oprah explained, adding that Stedman was “one of those” who was “late to the party” about understanding just how serious this global pandemic had become. “‘I don’t see what everybody’s getting so upset about!’ That’s what Stedman was saying…and that’s why Stedman’s at the guest house!” “Stedman did not arrive from Chicago until Thursday, he had been speaking in St. Louis…he’d been on planes, so Stedman is like ‘What’s the procedure for coming home?’ The procedure is…you ain’t coming and sleeping in my bed! And literally, he goes, ‘I’m not?’ And I go, ‘Have you not been paying attention to the news? Social distancing does not mean you go and sleep in the same bed with the person! When you just got off American Airlines!'”

Stedman, who doesn’t have COVID-19 isn’t lonely however, Oprah said she has “love chats” with her man from outside the guesthouse window. She also said that Stedman’s perfectly fine with the isolation.

“My friends say ‘Oh, isn’t Stedman upset?’ He’s really not. He’s happy to keep me safe.”

Oprah also jokingly told the Digital Director of O Magzine that she’s not taking any chances like Idris Elba’s wife Sabrina. As previously reported Sabrina didn’t isolate from her actor hubby and tested positive for COVID-19.

“I am the exact opposite of Sabrina (laughs) when Sabrina said that I went “Um….I don’t wanna tell you Stedman’s at the guest house…but okay. She added, Sabrina is what, 30, 40 years younger than I am so I think it makes a difference.”

What do YOU think about social distancing from your partner during this quarantine??? Would you do it or take Sabrina Elba’s approach????