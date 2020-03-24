Mayo Malevolence: Bun B Probably Wanted To Slap Racist White Woman With Pie A La Mode For Calling Wife N-Word

Bun B is a man of respect, he gives it and he gets it.

Inexplicably, there appear to be people who don’t understand that. Last year, Bun put a bullet in a man who attempted to steal his car after putting a gun his wife’s face inside their Houston home.

He just doesn’t play. Which is why it confounding why a white woman thought it a good idea to call Bun and his wife “ni**ers” at a Missouri City, Texas Whataburger. According to HipHopWired, Bun and Queenie took to Instagram live to document the incident. The couple says that the woman got out of her car threatening to shoot them if they didn’t move their vehicle. Police were called to the scene but eventually let all parties involved leave after speaking to each.

Pure serendipity led Bun and Queenie to cross the woman’s path again that same day while shopping at a Walgreens. Queenie was ready to lay the holiest of hands and feet on the mayo-slathered bigot.

Peep the video below.

We would ask how this white woman was able to walk away after committing a hate crime but that question answers itself…