Seriously?! Hobby Lobby Is Finally Closing SOME Of Their Stores After Executive’s Wife Had A Vision From God Telling Them To Stay Open
As the coronavirus continues to spread due to people not taking these quarantines seriously, more and more businesses have switched to take-out/delivery only services, if not shutting their doors completely. As for Hobby Lobby, they’re trying to stick it out as long as they can.
According to reports from the Daily Mail, the arts and crafts chain is finally starting to shut down some of their stores across the country, which comes after criticism about a letter claiming an executive’s wife had a vision from God telling the store to stay open.
As for which locations are still open and which are being closed, everything right now is pretty up in the air, with employees not even knowing whether or not their location is set to keep operating. All of this confusion comes following a letter sent to stores last week by chief executive David Green, who claimed that his wife Barbara had had a heavenly vision about the coronavirus. The publication adds that many of the stores’ employees took that email as a message that the chain should stay open, because God would protect them from illness.
“In her quiet prayer time this past week, the Lord put on Barbara’s heart three profound words to remind us that He’s in control. Guide, Guard and Groom,” Green wrote in an email. “We serve a God who will Guide us through this storm, who will Guard us as we travel to places never seen before, and who, as a result of this experience, will Groom us to be better than we could have ever thought possible before now.”
He continued, “While we do not know for certain what the future holds, or how long this disruption will last, we can all rest in knowing that God is in control. The Company’s leaders are doing all they can to balance the need to keep the Company strong and the needs of employees. To help ensure our Company remains strong and prepared to prosper once again when this passes we may all have to “tighten our belts” over the near future.”
“God has blessed this company with so much. His blessings and the fruits of all of your hard work, have made it possible for the company to not only operate without significant amounts of debt, but for the past decade to maintain wages that have far exceeded most retailers,” Green continued. “Many retailers are not as fortunate and are instead saddled with what may be overwhelming debt.”
Now, stores in states including New York, that have closed down all non-essential businesses, have been closed.
