Seriously?! Hobby Lobby Is Finally Closing SOME Of Their Stores After Executive’s Wife Had A Vision From God Telling Them To Stay Open

“In her quiet prayer time this past week, the Lord put on Barbara’s heart three profound words to remind us that He’s in control. Guide, Guard and Groom,” Green wrote in an email. “We serve a God who will Guide us through this storm, who will Guard us as we travel to places never seen before, and who, as a result of this experience, will Groom us to be better than we could have ever thought possible before now.”

He continued, “While we do not know for certain what the future holds, or how long this disruption will last, we can all rest in knowing that God is in control. The Company’s leaders are doing all they can to balance the need to keep the Company strong and the needs of employees. To help ensure our Company remains strong and prepared to prosper once again when this passes we may all have to “tighten our belts” over the near future.”

“God has blessed this company with so much. His blessings and the fruits of all of your hard work, have made it possible for the company to not only operate without significant amounts of debt, but for the past decade to maintain wages that have far exceeded most retailers,” Green continued. “Many retailers are not as fortunate and are instead saddled with what may be overwhelming debt.”

Now, stores in states including New York, that have closed down all non-essential businesses, have been closed.