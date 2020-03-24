Here’s Why Bambi Is Addressing Chillaxing In A Hot Tub With MARRIED Kirk Frost On #LHHATL Seasons Ago…

“Love and Hip Hop Atlanta” fans were dragging Bambi last night for being a supposed HYPOCRITE and now she’s responding.

The wife and mother to Scrappy’s babies sparked reactions from viewers after she alleged that Lightskin Keisha was a “homewrecker” and “wannabe City Girl”. Apparently, Bambi is cool with a woman who used to date Keisha’s current boyfriend and Bambi thinks Keisha wooed the guy away.

But instead of getting people on board the Lightskin Keisha hate-train, Bambi was getting dragged for being in a hot tub with Kirk Frost and Benzino on an episode of #LHHATL years back! Kirk has been married to Rasheeda for twenty years and fans want Bambi to quit supposedly trying to act like she NEVER violated “girl code” before.

Bambi talking about Girl Code. Where was all this when she was in the tub with Kirk #LHHATL pic.twitter.com/uq1bjJxdln — Cherryberry 🇹🇹🇹🇹 (@Cheryl_Bourne) March 24, 2020

So Bambi doesn't like girls who mess with another girl's man…. Okay girl. #LHHATL pic.twitter.com/BZ1Y0riEXd — maxwell724 (@maxwell724) March 24, 2020

