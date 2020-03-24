Bambi Addresses Hot Tub Scene With Kirk Frost
Here’s Why Bambi Is Addressing Chillaxing In A Hot Tub With MARRIED Kirk Frost On #LHHATL Seasons Ago…
“Love and Hip Hop Atlanta” fans were dragging Bambi last night for being a supposed HYPOCRITE and now she’s responding.
The wife and mother to Scrappy’s babies sparked reactions from viewers after she alleged that Lightskin Keisha was a “homewrecker” and “wannabe City Girl”. Apparently, Bambi is cool with a woman who used to date Keisha’s current boyfriend and Bambi thinks Keisha wooed the guy away.
But instead of getting people on board the Lightskin Keisha hate-train, Bambi was getting dragged for being in a hot tub with Kirk Frost and Benzino on an episode of #LHHATL years back! Kirk has been married to Rasheeda for twenty years and fans want Bambi to quit supposedly trying to act like she NEVER violated “girl code” before.
Yikes! Hit the flip to see how Bambii is responding to fans who think she broke ‘girl code’ years ago with Rasheeda.
Here’s what Bambi has to say:
“Not sure why I was supposed to care about what Kirk was doing when I didn’t know him or Rasheeda at the time and I was clearly there with the single person. It’s not that hard.”
Welp! There you have it. Fans, however, weren’t done pulling out receipts on Bambi. More after the flip.
Fans were still getting on Bambi from her past season, pointing out that she used to ride a bike to meet up with Scrappy. But she didn’t seem bothered by the criticism.
Do YOU think Bambi is being a hypocrite here?
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.