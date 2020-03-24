Hitmaka’s Accuser Denies His Home Invasion Story, “I Was The One Who Called The Police”

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

The woman who initially came forth to accuse Hitmaka of pistol-whipping her and pummeling her face is breaking her silence again after he painted her as a criminal in his response statement.

Talia Tilley tells The Blast that Hitmaka’s side of the incident is simply untrue.

“I want to respond to the allegations that are being made against me. They are completely false. At no time during the assault on me were the police ever called to his residence about any robbery or suspicious activity happening in his backyard. I have not and would never be a part of what I am being accused of. I was in fact the only person physically hurt and the only person that called the police that morning. I’m an honest, decent woman from a military family. I’ve always had a good character and people who know me personally would never question that. I have never threatened anyone nor committed any crime.”

Hitmaka alleged that Tilley has set him up for home burglary and says he submitted proof to the LAPD by providing surveillance footage of his home from that night.