The COVIDiots: Trump And Texas Lt. Governor Dan Patrick Want Americans To Die For Capitalism

Donald Trump is s#!tting his pants because the economy that he was planning on using as a case for his re-election is in the toilet where his s#!t should be.

During yesterday’s headazz White House coronavirus briefing, 53% of white women’s president began to pitch the idea that Americans should go back to work and end social distancing in order to make rich people the money they need to stay rich.

Here’s what he said via CNN:

“Our country wasn’t built to be shut down. This is not a country that was built for this. It was not built to be shut down,” the President said during a Monday evening briefing at the White House, even as he acknowledged the effects of coronavirus are likely to worsen.

Joining him in the parade of idiocy is Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick who echoed those sentiments and took them to a next headazz level during an appearance on Faux News:

“No one reached out to me and said, ‘As a senior citizen, are you willing to take a chance on your survival in exchange for keeping the America that all America loves for your children and grandchildren?’ And if that is the exchange, I’m all in,” Patrick told Fox News. He added, “My messages is that let’s get back to work, let’s get back to living. Let’s be smart about it and those of us who are 70+, we’ll take care of ourselves. But don’t sacrifice the country.”

The CDC, the WHO, doctors, nurses, health professionals, and other government agencies have highly advised against this.

Dan Patrick turns 70-years-old next week and could likely die if he was infected with the coronavirus. Nobody wants to die alongside a d-bag like Dan Patrick.

Stay your a$$ at home.