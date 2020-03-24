This is disgusting. A man is dead and his wife was hospitalized after the couple ingested Chloroquine to try to prevent the coronavirus. After Deranged Dorito touted the potential benefits of chloroquine in relation to the coronavirus and dubbed it a “gamechanger”, the Arizona based spouses decided to ingest it to “protect themselves.”

The woman who asked to remain anonymous told NBC News that she recognized the name of the drug because she’d used it previously to treat her koi fish.

“I saw it sitting on the back shelf and thought, ‘Hey, isn’t that the stuff they’re talking about on TV?'” said the woman. She says she and her husband both decided to mix a small amount of the substance with a liquid and drink it as a preventative measure.

That decision ended up costing the man his life. The woman told NBC News that they both had adverse reactions immediately; they felt “dizzy and hot” and the woman couldn’t keep her balance while trying to talk to first responders.

“I started vomiting,” the woman told NBC News. “My husband started developing respiratory problems and wanted to hold my hand.” She called 911. The emergency responders “were asking a lot of questions” about what they’d consumed. “I was having a hard time talking, falling down.”

When the husband was taken to the hospital he was pronounced dead a short time later. When asked what message she wanted to share with others, the woman kept it simple.

“Don’t take anything — don’t believe anything the president says,” the woman said.

The chloroquine the couple ingested is actually chloroquine phosphate that’s used to treat aquariums. Instead, the chloroquine Deplorable Dorito was speaking of is the medication hydroxychloroquine. Still, doctors are adamant that people should NOT take the medication to try to prevent or cure the virus.

Dr. Daniel Brooks, medical director of Banner Poison and Drug Information Center, said in a statement to NBC News:

“Given the uncertainty around COVID-19, we understand that people are trying to find new ways to prevent or treat this virus, but self-medicating is not the way to do so.”

Similarly, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control pleaded with its people not to engage in self-medication with chloroquine, as it “will cause harm and can lead to death.”

Whatever you do during this coronavirus pandemic, do NOT listen to an actual can of Oxidized Orange Juice pantomiming as a President for medical advice.

