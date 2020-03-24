So This Is What It’s Come To: Lil Yachty Pays A Fan $200 To Shave Off His Eyebrows On IG Live

On Monday, Lil Yachty decided to hold a talent show on his Instagram live in an effort to cure his boredom, though we use the word “talent” loosely.

He announced the plan on his Twitter page, writing, “TALENT SHOW AT 5 PM EASTERN ON MY LIVE WE CASH APP READY SENDING MONEY TO PEOPLE DOIN INTERESTING S**T CUZ IM REALLY BORED PULL UP.”

Once time came for the displays of “interesting s**t,” the rapper ended up paying some of his fans to do some things that they’ll probably regret later…but at least they’ll have a little bit of money in their pocket.

One of the most memorable exchanges from Yachty’s talent show was a young kid who decided to shave off his eyebrows in exchange for $200. While there really isn’t a better time to do something like that, since we’ll all be quarantined for a while, anyone who has shaved their brows before knows they never truly grow back the same….but this kid will figure that out soon enough.

This dude @lilyachty just paid a kid $200 to shave his eyebrows off LOLLL pic.twitter.com/qNpgCvgftF — Morabe (@mxrvbe) March 23, 2020

More “talents” displayed on the Atlanta rapper’s live include two fans fighting one another, and for some reason, several different people eating a condom, some deodorant, and dog food in milk.

5 seconds of joining @lilyachty live and I witness some guy eating a condom 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/tBUsrEfcnB — Luka 🐊 (@LukaUrosevic01) March 23, 2020

Hopefully the government implements those stimulus checks soon, so people can stop doing incredibly dumb isht for a couple hundred bucks.