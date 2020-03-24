Historical Klashes: The Nastiest, Pettiest, Kardashian Feuds Of All Time

1 of 9 ❯ ❮

If the Kardashians and Jenners are good at one thing, it’s fighting. They fight with each other. They fight with people they used to date. They fight with people they’re currently dating. They just fight. They have about 15 years of feuds under their belts and they’re all based in pettiness and shade. We decided to grab the biggest, most ruthless feuds they have going or have ever had to take a trip down memory lane. These feuds involved men they’ve allegedly stolen, people they’re allegedly cheated on and with and everything in between. It’s almost as if they are taught to have a billion-dollar empire based on fighting with people. Astounding. Take a look at it all…

vs. Jordyn Woods – Jordyn was Kylie’s best friend and that fell apart when Jordyn and Tristan Thompson has some sort of inappropriate interaction. This led the Jenners and Kardashians to basically disown her and kick her to the curb. She went on Red Table Talk to tell her side and the Kardashians are still treating her like trash.

vs. Taylor Swift – Kim Kardashian recently lashed out at Taylor Swift over an old 2016 recording of Kanye and Taylor. There’s been back and forth over who was telling the truth. Kim recently went on an Instagram rant over Taylor and this doesn’t seem to be ending any time soon.

View this post on Instagram Beauty is not what’s on the outside…. it’s what’s on the inside that counts. Inside of my Pussy and inside of my heart 😊🥰🤗 A post shared by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on Feb 12, 2020 at 8:34am PST vs. Amber Rose – Amber and Kim had a Cold War of the words over Kanye West. Amber had made accusations that Yeezy had at least had some sort of infatuation with Kim while he was with Amber. He went on Breakfast Club and talked about having to shower after being with Amber. That prompted Kim to squash the beef with Amber in a photo.



View this post on Instagram 🏴‍☠️ A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Feb 22, 2020 at 12:45am PST vs. Drake – Drake and Kanye have had some sort of back and forth that has been largely unspoken for the past few years. This prompted Kim to jump in with a threat of her own: “@drake: Never threaten my husband or our family. He paved the way for there to be a Drake.” Overall, the Drake and Kanye thing has been weird as hell.

View this post on Instagram 🐻 @fashionnova #brandambassador A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Mar 22, 2020 at 11:21pm PDT vs. Blac Chyna – She has been in the middle of Kardashian mess since she hopped on the scene. The Kardashians largely disapproved of her and Rob. Then she left with the kiddies. Finally she was feuding with Kylie over Tyga when he was with Kylie. Yikes.



View this post on Instagram Time to pray! 📷 @imazivsade tysonbeckford A post shared by Tyson C.Beckford (@tysoncbeckford) on Mar 12, 2020 at 9:06pm PDT vs. Tyson Beckford – He commented on a picture of Kim saying “Sorry I don’t care for it personally She is not real, doctor f***ed up on her right hip.” Kim replied with a “Sis we all know why you don’t care for it.” He tried to get even nastier but the damage was done.

