“Marriage Boot Camp” Exclusive: Stew Apologizes To Michel’e, But Is There Something In Her Heart? [VIDEO]

We’re still a few days out from the next new episode of “Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition” but y’all already know we have an exclusive clip. This week’s clip focuses on the relationship between Michel’le and her boo Stew.

Here’s what all to expect from the episode:

The Boot Campers reveal shocking traumas when they are forced to confront their childhood scars. Michel’le struggles to face her past and questions her rocky relationship with Stew.

Poor Stew! He’s been so in love with Michel’le he didn’t really consider how their different experiences would affect their relationship. Now he’s apologizing but is there any hope for them?

MARRIAGE BOOT CAMP: HIP HOP EDITION – “SCARRED PASTS ” – Airs Thursday, March 26th at 9/8C on WeTV

Will you be watching? Which couple is your favorite thus far? Who do you think will leave the show stronger? Who is definitely breaking up after taping?