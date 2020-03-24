Get Well Soon: Slim Thug Tests Positive For Coronavirus ‘It’s Real Out Here’

Slim Thug has tested positive for coronavirus. The Houston rapper made the announcement today on social media noting that his symptoms were a slight fever and a cough. He also said that he took precautions including wearing gloves and masks and still caught the virus.

“Check this out. No games being played. The other day I got tested for the coronavirus, and it came back positive,” said Thug. “As careful as I been self-quarantined and staying home — I might have went and got something to eat, stayed in my truck, mask, gloves, everything on — my test came back positive.”

He added, “Y’all gotta take this stuff serious. Sit home. Self-quarantine. Do not come outside for however long they saying. If you have symptoms, you need to go get checked out.”