The Great American Takeout
ATL Restaurants To SAFELY Support During Today’s #GreatAmericanTakeout
Today is “The Great American Takeout”, and it’s a perfect time to SAFELY support restaurants in your area. In Atlanta, Mayor Keshia Lance Bottoms issued a 14-day stay-at-home order due to the coronavirus pandemic. Residents are ordered to stay home aside from exceptions for “essential” services and businesses. Essential city services and businesses, grocery stores, gas stations, pharmacies, laundromats, parks, the Atlanta BeltLine and restaurants serving takeout are all exempt.
With that in mind, if you’d like to support a local business, avoid a crowd and remain safely social distanced then “The Great American Takeout” is pretty timely. And if you’re worried about catching COVID-19 via your food, two doctors told TODAY that it’s safe to eat out and they’re actively ordering as well.
“According to both the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the FDA, there is currently no evidence that the virus can be transmitted via food,” Dr. Adam Splaver, a Florida-based cardiologist and internist said.
With that in mind, we’ve scoured the web for ATL restaurants offering only takeout to support during the #GreatAmericanTakeout; here are some standouts.
Antico, Gio’s Chicken Italiano, Gio’s Sicilian
BarTaco
Celebrate 🌮 #TacoTuesday while supporting a great movement. Join #TheGreatAmericanTakeout today (3/24) + help support the restaurant industry by ordering 🚘 delivery or 🛍️ takeout (curbside pick-up) from your local bartaco! visit the link in our bio to #orderbartaco to-go 🌮📲 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #bartacoathome #bartaco #bartacolife
Busy Bee Cafe
To Our Valued Customers, Thank You for Your Continued Love, Support and Business! We are monitoring and experiencing the impact of the current COVID-19 outbreak that's occurring around the world. Through these trying times, we would like to assure you that our top priority is to ensure the safety of our employees and customers. Our team will continue to keep you informed of our future developments and share with you the steps we are taking as a community. With our dedicated team in place, we have taken measures above and beyond to ensure the safety and cleanliness of our food preparation , kitchen and supplies, as we are operating Take Out/Pick Up On Our Website TheBusyBeeCafe.com and Delivery Via @UberEats @DoorDash @GrubHub @Postmates Order Atlanta’s Favorite Soul Food To GO! Now with Extended Hours. Available Monday – Sunday 10:30AM Till 8:30PM . . . . . . . . #ATL #Atlanta #SoulFood #AtlantaRestaurant #AtlantaEats #Foodie #ATLEats #AtlantaFood #AtlantaLife #AtlantaFoodie #FriedChicken #ATLFoodie #ATLFood #TheBusyBee #ATLNights #AtlantaRestaurants #FoodPorn #Foodstagram #FoodGasm #InstaFood #FriedChicken #FriedChickenWings #SoulFoodToGo #SoulFoodCatering #SoulFoodie #SoulFoodKitchen #BusyBee #BusyBeeATL #BestFriedChicken
Colony Square (various restaurants)
ICYMI: Today is #TheGreatAmericanTakeout Day🍴 • As you’re doing your part to stay at home + flatten the curve, we’re encouraging you to experience this social movement + order takeout to support the restaurant industry including our own @cfacolonysquare, @establishmentatl + nearby eateries in @midtown_atl. • Drop a line in the comments letting us know what you ordered for breakfast, lunch +/or dinner. For the full scoop, click the link in our bio.
Crispina
Get up close and personal with our Arrabbiata: Hand crushed San Marzano tomatoes fresh Buffalo Mozzarella, grated Parmiggiano, spicy Salame Napoletano, Calabrese Peppers EVOO and fresh basil. Come down and try it #eatlocal #eatfresh #eatlocal #eatstagram #yum #delicious #instapic
Hankook Taqueria
Heirloom Market BBQ
Just a few of the happiness-inducing items on the menu today: Chili cheese dogs Cheddarwurst Mac & cheese Brunswick stew Rib Wings …. Check out online ordering (link in bio) to see the full menu. We're ready to serve! ❗Please order online for patio pickup or curbside to your vehicle. Doordash for delivery nearby. Thank you! Enjoy this beautiful Friday! . . . #friyay #friday #bbq #bbqweather #itstimetoeat #atl #lunch #dinner #delivery #weareopen #atlrestaurantsunite #southernbbq #comfortfood #thankyou #doordash #heirloommarketbbq
Roc South Cuisine
Sweet Auburn BBQ
Today is #TheGreatAmericanTakeout 🇺🇸 Support local businesses by ordering delivery or curbside pick up! Add bottled or canned beer and wine to your order and take the edge off while you enjoy your meal in the safety and comfort of your own home. We're open from 12-9 p.m., menus and ordering at link in bio, or call 678 515 3550 🍗🍾💞 #SweetAuburnBBQ #ATLrestaurantsunite #supportlocal #smallbusinessatl
You can view a complete list of ATL takeout restaurants on Eater Atlanta HERE.
