Sports Withdrawals: A Look Back At Zion Williamson’s Most Insane Duke Highlights [Video]

A Look Back At Zion Williamson’s Most Insane Duke Highlights (Video)

Thanks to the novel coronavirus, we are now into the third week without any type of sports entertainment. This week, there’s no question that many people are struggling as the reality of not knowing when we will get our sports teams back in action is setting in. As for the NBA, insiders have reported that they are hoping to get back on the court toward the end of June, at the earliest.

While we want sports back as soon as possible, the end of June is almost 90 days away. To help make the wait easier, we’ve been bringing the best sports footage we can find to help with the withdrawals. Previously, we enjoyed LeBron’s most savage highlights, Allen Iverson’s best plays, Chris Bosh breaking down Kobe’s 81 point game, and Steph Curry’s best plays of the decade.

For the latest installment in our Coronvirus induced sports withdrawals, we’re taking a look at the future of the NBA: Zion Williamson. Zion has been the talk of the basketball world for quite a while now. He missed the first half of his 2019-2020 season due to an injury, but when he finally hit the court, he showed all the way out. Zion showed New Orleans they were in good hands for the future and showed the NBA he was worth all the hype they heard about him. Today, let’s take a look at Zion’s most insane plays as a college hooper for Duke!