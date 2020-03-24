R.I.P. Legendary Cameroonian Saxophonist Manu Dibango Dies Of Coronavirus At Age 86

2020 has not been kind to those who are considered legends in their respective fields.

Today we got the news that African Saxophonist Manu Dibango died after contracting the coronavirus. He was 86 years old.

According to ABCNews, on March 18 Manu announced via Facebook that he had been hospitalized for an illness “that was linked to COVID-19”.

This morning, via that same Facebook page, it was announced that Manu had passed away.

Dear family, dear friends, dear fans, A voice raises from far away… It is with deep sadness that we announce you the loss of Manu Dibango, our Papy Groove, who passed away on 24th of March 2020, at 86 years old, further to covid 19. His funeral service will be held in strict privacy, and a tribute to his memory will be organized when possible.

Even if you’re unfamiliar with the name Manu Dibango you’re most certainly familiar with his work. Manu’s song “Soul Makossa” is one of the most sampled songs ever. Numerous artists have sampled his work over the years like Jay-Z (“Face/Off”), Rihanna (Don’t Stop The Music”), and most famously Michael Jackson (“Wanna Be Startin’ Something”). In fact, Manu sued both Rihanna and Michael Jackson for “stealing” his famous riffs.

There is no doubt of the impact that Manu had on world music and he will be sorely missed. Prayers up for his family and loved ones.