“Cherish The Day” Finale Exclusive: Gently Goes All Out For Ms. Luma’s Birthday [VIDEO]

Have you been keeping up with “Cherish The Day?” Our time with Gently and Evan is coming to an end, but the finale of Ava DuVernay’s OWN anthology series is going out with a bang… Quincy Jones attends a birthday party for Ms. Luma (played by Cicely Tyson)!

Here’s a synopsis of the finale episode:

Gently (Xosha Roquemore) hosts a big birthday party for Miss Luma (Cicely Tyson) with special guests including her beloved friend, Quincy Jones (guest starring as himself), but the party really gets started when an unexpected guest shows up.

Check out an exclusive clip below:

Episode: Catharsis airs Tuesday, March 24 (10 p.m. – 11 p.m. ET/PT) on OWN.

Will you be watching?