Another HARTbeat: Kevin Hart & Eniko Expecting Baby #2

Congrats are in order for the Hart family. Kevin Hart and Eniko are expecting their second child. The news was confirmed by Eniko herself who shared the news on Instagram with a picture of her burgeoning bump.

“In the midst of all of this we’re counting our blessings and couldn’t be more grateful!” Eniko captioned the pic. “👶🏽 soon to be a family of 6! 🤗 #glowingandgrowing✨”

“#Harts #FamilyOfSix #Blessed #LiveLoveLaugh,” Kevin added on his own IG.

Eniko and Kevin welcomed their first child, their son Kenzo, in 2017. Kevin also shares 15-year-old daughter Heaven and 12-year-old son Hendrix with his ex-wife, Torrei Hart.

During the coronavirus pandemic, the Hart family’s been quietly quarantining at home and Kevin’s started an Instagram series called “Confessions from the Hart.” In this series Kevin tells real-life stories about some of his crazy experiences. The stories have catchy titles like “I eat pepper spray” and “I almost killed a kid.” In one of his earlier stories Kevin showed off his gray hair that he’s apparently kept under wraps for years.

“I got stories for days,” wrote the comedian. “🤷🏾‍♂️😂 P.S I have always had a s*** load of grey hair…I was just a frequent dyer 😂😂😂😂…I’m not working right now so I said F*** IT 😂😂😂”

Congrats to the Harts are their impending new arrival.