Stay Home: Pornhub Makes Their Premium Tier Free During Coronavirus Quarantine, Donates 50K Masks To NYC Medics

Yes, you can now smash yourself to smithereens PREMIUM style for free…

Pornhub has been one of the few businesses to benefit from the coronavirus pandemic. Earlier this month, Pornhub announced they had seen a spike in views since lockdowns began being implemented across the globe. When Italy was locked down, Pornhub’s traffic went up almost instantly. Even with the rise of OnlyFans, Pornhub remains the ole faithful for many as they try to entertain themselves while being quarantined. With the unexpected blessing of traffic, Pornhub is now looking to give back to their users stuck at home along with donating to the medical teams on the front lines.

Pornhub is urging its users to stay home and to help the time pass by offering its Premium tier for free, for the entire world. To take advantage, all users must do is visit www.pornhub.com/stayhome and sign up to unlock the premium content.

In a press release, Pornhub announces not only will it open the flood gates for content, but also help those who can’t stay home and work the front lines during this pandemic.

In response to the pandemic, Pornhub is also pledging its support to first responders and medical staff fighting on the front lines against the Coronavirus around the world. Pornhub’s COVID-19 relief efforts worldwide include donations of: -15,000 surgical masks to protect first responders from the Local 2507 of New York City, which represents emergency medical technicians (EMTs), paramedics and fire inspectors of the Fire Department of the City of New York (FDNY).

-15,000 surgical masks to the Uniformed Firefighters Association (UFA) Local 94 of New York City to protect first responders.

-20,000 surgical masks to Mount Sinai South Nassau to bolster the safety of nurses, physicians and support staff caring for Coronavirus patients.

-€50,000 to various European organizations to purchase additional masks and medical equipment, including Dein Quarantäne Engel / Deutsches Rotes Kreuz in Germany, Croce Verde di Vicenza in Italy, España vs Coronavirus. Mascarillas AQUÍ AHORA and Material Sanitario para Hospitales Públicos ESPAÑA in Spain.

-$25,000 to Sex Workers Outreach Project (SWOP), contributing directly to sex worker relief funds in the SWOP-USA network to meet immediate requests for support from sex workers impacted by COVID-19.

Pornhub is also helping its employees/content creators by giving them 100% of their video sales after processing fee — for a total payout of 85% of video sales earnings on both Pornhub and its clip site, Modelhub, for the month of April.

“The Pornhub Model Program saw an average increase of over 15% in sales per day. This includes video sales growth, as well as tips and fan club sales growth – growing 10%, 21%, and 18% compared to the month before, respectively” the site noted.

If 2020 couldn’t get any weirder, we now have Pornhub stepping up its game to help provide supplies to the medical employees while our government’s leaders are stumbling to accomplish anything.