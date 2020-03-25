Quarantine Struggle: This Colonized Pot Of Jollof Is Getting DRAGGED To The Unseasoned Abyss

Pentatonix is an acapella cover band out of Texas. They’ve actually won Grammys for their work, in case you’ve never heard of them. One member is Nigerian singer Kevin Olusola. Kevin, like the rest of us, are practicing social distancing. He is distancing with his bae. What could go wrong? Well, for starters, he could post this video:

So THIS is why jollof was trending last night? LMFAO!!! 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/W9C12Cs3L2 — Hakuna Truvada (@angryblkhoemo) March 25, 2020

If you pay attention to the video, you’ll notice that the jollof is a damn tragedy. Is this jollof porridge? What kind of caucasian nonsense is this? Now we understand that the man has to gas up his bae. We actually commend him saluting her attempt. Did he have to post the video? Absolutely not. As indicated by the fact the backlash caused him to delete it.

Still, the video caused “jollof” to trend and everything. Yikes.

