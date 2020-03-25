Slayyy From Home: MORE Quarantine Baes Glammed Up With Nowhere To Go

1 of 15 ❯ ❮

of 15

since I can’t go to the beach here’s what I would’ve looked like. pic.twitter.com/WcUrPLK5xh — IG:Negraitta🇹🇬 (@elimieralanegra) March 24, 2020 “since I can’t go to the beach here’s what I would’ve looked like” – we appreciate you not wasting this look

Quarantine bae where you at? pic.twitter.com/b9Fvf1oQ7R — Rachel Salvador🇳🇬🇧🇷 (@Rachel_Bada) March 18, 2020 “Quarantine bae where you at?” – right here, boo. Have a great day!

Continue Slideshow

Can I be your quarantine bae 🥰 pic.twitter.com/aRXyndu7gU — NK (@_ninakayy1) March 20, 2020 “Can I be your quarantine bae” – you absolutely can but do you have snacks tho?