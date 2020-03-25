MORE Quarantine Baes Glammed Up With Nowhere To Go
Slayyy From Home: MORE Quarantine Baes Glammed Up With Nowhere To Go
Your quarantine bae. I just took part in the “See a shot, take a shot” challenge on my story and the jack is setting in😂😂😂 Imma HUGEEEEE lightweight. BUT BEFORE THAT! I was • Sitting on the couch binge watching my show, in my robe, sad cause I’m almost finished. One more season left 🥺 I’m gonna miss the characters lol. #JaneTheVirgin ❤️ • • • • #janethevirgin #janethevirgincw #teamrafael #netflix #binge #bingewatching #netflixandchill #quarantine #quarantinebae #socialdistance #quarantineandchill #relaxing #robelife #daypajamas #jackdaniels #clubquarantine
We’re baaaack with another life-saving collection of glammed up quarantine baes to keep you company with their swoon-worthy slayyys from home while the whole entire world spirals into COVID chaos.
Oh yes, it’s more essential content from your buddy-pals here at Bossip who know you’re sick and tired of being cooped up in the house with dwindling amounts of mental health, snacks, toilet paper, meal options, friends to FaceTime, oufits to rock to the living room, Netflix recommendations and quality fap cinema during these stressfully uncertain times.
Hit the flip for a gallery of quarantine baes glammed up with nowhere to go.
“Your quarantine bae. I just took part in the “See a shot, take a shot” challenge on my story and the jack is setting in😂😂😂 Imma HUGEEEEE lightweight. BUT BEFORE THAT! I was •
Sitting on the couch binge watching my show, in my robe, sad cause I’m almost finished. One more season left 🥺 I’m gonna miss the characters lol. #JaneTheVirgin” – WHEW
“since I can’t go to the beach here’s what I would’ve looked like” – we appreciate you not wasting this look
“It’s 5 o’clock somewhere” – it’s also wine o’clock everywhere, every single day, until probably May
“All dressed up with nowhere to go 😭
Thank you so much for 600k! I’m so grateful for your support and appreciate all the love ❤️ Remember to stay home and stay safe!” – pretty brown wows are so powerful
Quarantine Day 9 Acting like I have somewhere to go 🙃 • • • #melaninqueens #woc #anastasiabrows #makeupforwoc #plussize #undiscoveredwoc #highlight #contour #ootd #blackgirls #makeupforblackwomen #corona #quarantineandchill #nyxcosmetics #melanin #wakeupandmakeup #motd #quarantinebae #blackgirlmagic #cocoaswatches #melaninpoppin #makeupformelaningirls #beatface #blackwomenmakeup #melaninbeautiesunite #melanincosmetics #blackbeauty #blackgirlsrock
“I have never looked this good even when I have plenty of places to go lolol” – we don’t believe this but ok
“Quarantine bae where you at?” – right here, boo. Have a great day!
“I’m the robe queen” – we never knew Walmart robes were so luxurious. Noted.
“Back to curly …. status: quarantine cutie – How y’all surviving?” – lots and lots (and lots) of snacks
“Can I be your quarantine bae” – you absolutely can but do you have snacks tho?
“#quarantinebae 😍😘 #tacotuesday🌮 #iliketacos🌮 #fyi” – we like tacos too so what’s up?
“Stay safe everyone 💕 dress : @forever21” – we will, and probably won’t leave the house until May
“GHD Curve Waves Video 2
Le Mode Hair Salon Owner Jainie Diaz, teaches you how to create glamour waves even while your under Quarantine. Who said you can’t look fabulous under Quarantine ;-)” – you can absolutely look fabulous in quarantine, clearly
“Waiting on my FaceTime date with Quarantine bae.” – we’re ready (even though we look kinda rough and wolfy)
“I still have in this install. I didn’t think this beauty supply hair was gone last but it’s been a month. (It’s coming out this weekend though lol)
Oh and @supa_cent I have @thecrayoncase all over my face (as usual)” – crayon case looks amazing on you, boo
