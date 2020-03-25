Some GOOD Swirl: Loni Love Says Impeccable Pink Peen Made Her ‘Forget’ James Was White When They First Had Sex

Loni Love says her boo James Welch is satisfying her with flying colors in the bedroom, so much so she forgets they’re swirling. On a recent episode of Angela Yee’s “Lip Service”, Angie and her cohosts were discussing being loud in the bedroom. Loni, 48 explained that she doesn’t flex her vocals too much while hunching.

“I’m not loud. I used to be.” Then the comedian expounded on what went through her mind when she and James first got intimate.

“My thing is this—everybody knows I used to be happily single for a long time, then I started dating a guy. His name is James and he’s White. When we first started dating, one of the first times we started having sex, we did it from the back, right? And I forgot her was white. And I looked back like, ‘Who is the f*cking White man?!’ I actually do forget.”

Angela Yee then asked Loni what she likes in bed.

“I like to start off with a massage. Get that Johnson’s baby oil and oil me down. That way, when he get on top of me, he sliding already. So it gets me going. Rub the areas the massage people ain’t supposed to rub. An erotic massage, that’s’ what I like. And then wham bam. Then we got six minutes of pumpin cuz he 50. We got four minutes left, he can get me some orange juice. I get a massage, I get dick and orange juice. It’s great…I’m 48, he’s 52 so it’s different. When you get in your forties, sex is different. You know what you want, you can tell the person how to hit it. I just feel like you appreciate it more.”

The conversation starts at the 9:30 mark.