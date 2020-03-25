The Most Beautiful Women 50 Cent Ever Dated
The Candy Shop: A Gallery Of Baddies 50 Cent Has Been Romantically Attached To
50 Cent is one of the most successful entertainers in the game. He has a true American dream rags to riches story. You know he started from nothing and became damn near a billionaire. Through that time he’s also gotten himself buff as hell. That combination made him quite a ladies’ man. He’s been linked to quite a few women over the past 15 years and so many of them are absolute baddies.
Diddy has been with models, singers and everyone in between. What follows is a comprehensive list of the baddest baddies 50 has ever come across. Of course there have been rumors of other women like Kim Kardashian, Paris Hilton and Naomi Campbell. However, we are trying to stick to the facts. The women he definitely was with. Not for nothing, the confirmed baes are still quite the fine women.
Damn, maybe we should try out some rapping because great goodness.
View this post on Instagram
GM Dawlings! #LookOfTheWeek is #Nature a natural casual must do to look CUTE while ya stay at home! BE SAFE YALL! Styled by @abjcoleman Hair @_ichikia Makeup @markie_j Nails @shernica Pix @vikrantphotography #Lifeisgood #GodIsGood #Blessed #Respect #GurlPower #VivicaFoxHair #TeamVivica #TeamFox #MyGrindDontStop #LegitmateCareer #BossMoves #LoveWins #ClassicBadChick 🤗🙆🏾♀️🖤💖
Vivica A. Fox – This was a big old mess. This was one of 50’s first high-profile relationships but it absolutely fell apart. They had multiple public spats with Vivica claiming he liked butt stuff. He fired back and they had a nasty public feud.
Ciara – This was one of the early high-profile relationships he had. They had a music video and everything. This was quite a shift from her relationship to Bow Wow and something that no one really saw coming. However, what we REALLY didn’t see coming was the end of the relationship and what came next.
Chelsea Handler – This was one of the most bizarre relationships we can ever remember. This came after Ciara and according to Chelsea 50 was pretty lovestruck We still can’t really wrap our brains around any of this but hey, love is blind.
Daphne Joy – They were wildly in love for a while as she absolutely had 50’s heart. They even have a son together. They’ve since split but they were out there living it up for a while.
Tatted Up Holly – Rumors had spread that she and 50 were dating, to which he responded with a bunch of slander about her: “This h*e community p***y. Me, trey, JR…” She responded by posting texts that allege he hit her. He then apologized, calling her his “friend.”
Nikki Nicole – The Black Ink Crew reality star is one of the baddest reality stars in the game. She got horribly cheated on publicly and 50 quickly swooped in and they started hanging out. Then it faded away.
Continue Slideshow
Jamirah Haines – She is his current bae and one of the baddest women in the game. She’s got a lot going including her fitness aspirations and desire to be a corporate lawyer. She clearly has Fiddy smitten, too.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.