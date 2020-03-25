Keeping It A Buck: Wendy Williams Says Lamar Odom & Sabrina Parr Reality-Showing Their Relationship Feels “Dirty”

Welp! Avoiding coronavirus contact like the rest of us, Wendy Williams is broadcasting her hot topics from her home this week and she’s as vicious in her domain as she’s been on tv. No shock there.

On yesterday’s “Wendy @ Home” the talk show host shared some personal news about her nephew expecting a new baby and her adoration for Meghan McCain before jumping into DRAGGING Lamar Odom and Sabrina Parr. Wendy covered the fact that Lamar and Sabrina are promoting a new reality show that should be streaming online in the coming weeks. She says the couple and their personal mess made her feel “dirty”. Wendy straight went IN on the couple, unable to hide her disgust.

“Lamar and Sabrina, nobody care’s about y’all’s relationship. Sabrina is a life coach but she’s got a whole bunch of arrest pictures at the police precinct. And Lamar says he’s a sex addict and they say they don’t want to have sex until they get married. Lamar has two kids here in New York, grown. I don’t know what time he spends with his kids. You know what, I feel dirty doing the story.”

Yikes!

What do YOU think about Wendy’s take on Lamar and Sabrina trying to make some coins off their coupledom?