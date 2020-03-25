Judge Tosses Future’s Bid To Pursue Stalking Case Against Alleged Baby Mama Eliza Reign (Exclusive)

A judge has tossed a secret stalking case Future mounted against his alleged baby mama Eliza Reign.

Last month, a Florida family court judge found that there wasn’t enough evidence to issue an injunction against stalking in Future’s domestic violence case against Reign. The “Life Is Good” rapper accused his one time paramour of being obsessed with him, threatening him and said her erratic behavior humiliated him and left him in fear of his life.

Future said beginning in October 2018, Reign began threatening to hurt him or expose him to public ridicule unless he gave in to her “demands,” his complaint, which was obtained by BOSSIP, states. The artist said she sent him up to 50 texts a day before he finally changed his number.

Then, Future said Reign began to harass him daily on social media in a bid to force him to pay attention to her, blabbing about their previous personal relationship and his personal life, which caused him “substantial emotional distress” and “served no legitimate purpose,” Future’s court papers state. He said she falsely claimed members of his entourage threatened to kill her, and said in October 2019, she took to Instagram Live and made hurtful claims against him and his previous relationships, including once again that he wanted to kill her.

“The respondent was acting erratic and admitted in the video to being intoxicated,” Future wrote in court docs obtained by BOSSIP.