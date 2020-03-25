Just Relax: Will Smith Wants To Bolster Your Mental Health With “Chill Beats To Quarantine To” Mix [Audio]

Dealing with the societal effects of coronavirus can be draining both physically and mentally. Being inside all day, not interacting with your friends and family in the way you normally would can add so much extra anxiety and stress to daily life that we all need a lil’ reprieve.

Will Smith is trying to help us all relax each day with a soothing mix of lo-fi beats that you can play all day in the background or as you stop to take a break to center yourself and find calm.

Take the next ten minutes or so to check out Will’s mix and see if it doesn’t help bring you to a place of peace. All the music you hear is produced by Aaron Ferguson, Lukas Kaiser, Key Williams, and Brandon Scott Wolf. The animated art is the work of Ben Hais.

Well, did it?