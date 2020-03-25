COVIDiot Of The Day: Nasty Walmart Stuff-Licker Charged With Terroristic Threats For Likes And Retweets

These people nasty and jail is the proper place for them.

According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, a 26-year-old man has been brought to justice for wantonly licking random items inside a Warrenton, Missouri Walmart.

Coronavirus crazy Cody Lee Pfister was arrested and charged with making terroristic threats in the second degree after he posted videos of himself pulling his punk a$$ “prank” on social media.

In the posted video, Pfister looks at the camera and asks, “Who’s scared of coronavirus?” before licking a row of deodorant sticks for purchase.

The incident is said to have taken place on March 11 and didn’t deny that it was him who was doing the licking on the video.

Pfister “knowingly caused a false belief or fear that a condition involving danger to life existed,” court documents state, adding that he acted “with reckless disregard of the risk causing the evacuation, quarantine or closure of any portion” of Walmart.

Please put this devil in prison and only feed him food that every inmate on his cell block has licked. That sounds like a fitting punishment for his crime if you ask us.