Here’s How Cardi B Became The Celebrity Coronavirus Correspondent We Didn’t Know We Needed

There’s been a lot of talk about celebrities and their roles in the Coronavirus crisis over the past few weeks. We’ve wondered how they’ve gotten tests early despite not showing symptoms. We’ve wondered where all of their donations have been. We’ve all-but turned our backs on them since this thing erupted. Of course, those who are putting in work are getting passes and respect. There’s one, though, who as emerged as a voice of reason and thoughtfulness through it all.

That person is…Cardi B? Now let’s keep it cute: Cardi is way smarter than she’s given credit for as she’s shown for years. Now she’ really putting that smartness forward by giving us all kinds of insight about what’s happening. Like this video:

“If [Trump] is saying ‘if you don’t have any symptoms of the Coronavirus do not get tested because we don’t have enough tests’ but a celebrity is saying ‘I don’t have symptoms but I got tested & I’m positive’ that causes confusion”

Cardi B calls out celebrities & the government: “If [Trump] is saying ‘if you don’t have any symptoms of the Coronavirus do not get tested because we don’t have enough tests’ but a celebrity is saying ‘I don’t have symptoms but I got tested & I’m positive’ that causes confusion” pic.twitter.com/VgKFqIBH8h — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 25, 2020

How did we get here? How did Cardi B become the voice of reason? Let’s take a look.