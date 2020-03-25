How Cardi B Became A Trusted Celebrity Voice During The Coronavirus
Here’s How Cardi B Became The Celebrity Coronavirus Correspondent We Didn’t Know We Needed
There’s been a lot of talk about celebrities and their roles in the Coronavirus crisis over the past few weeks. We’ve wondered how they’ve gotten tests early despite not showing symptoms. We’ve wondered where all of their donations have been. We’ve all-but turned our backs on them since this thing erupted. Of course, those who are putting in work are getting passes and respect. There’s one, though, who as emerged as a voice of reason and thoughtfulness through it all.
That person is…Cardi B? Now let’s keep it cute: Cardi is way smarter than she’s given credit for as she’s shown for years. Now she’ really putting that smartness forward by giving us all kinds of insight about what’s happening. Like this video:
“If [Trump] is saying ‘if you don’t have any symptoms of the Coronavirus do not get tested because we don’t have enough tests’ but a celebrity is saying ‘I don’t have symptoms but I got tested & I’m positive’ that causes confusion”
How did we get here? How did Cardi B become the voice of reason? Let’s take a look.
“The fact that Cardi B flawlessly covered the topics of privilege, out of touch celebrity culture, flaws in Trump’s response to COVID, and the merits of universal healthcare all in a 4 minute video is truly incredible”
“”Let’s stop being xenophobic. Let’s stop saying f*cked up jokes. Let’s stop having crazy anger because I’ve been seeing a lot of Asians get beat up and all that s***.”
They also are providing some good entertainment. They were hungry and had a food truck pull up. Sure not a lot of people want to hear about her money right now. However, we are happy that she is out here socially distancing.
“However you feel about Cardi B, sis was poor like the rest of us. She actually came from “nothing” and unlike a lot of these millionaires and billionaires y’all look up to, she hasn’t and refused to forget her past and realizes how poor people are suffering.”
And of course there’s the coronavirus remix that has blown up on the charts. The original video was Cardi warning about how serious this all was before the damn president did. She was imploring people to understand that this was in fact real. Not enough people listened.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.