Torrei Hart Using Keto Diet To Lose Stay Slim
Slimmy Trimmy: Torrei Hart Shows Off Her Skinny Keto Diet Cakes
- By Bossip Staff
Torrei Hart has been looking GOOD and staying healthy lately — she’s doing so well she’s been sharing her dietary secrets. The entertainer has adopted a new lifestyle with a the Keto diet. If you haven’t heard of it, Keto is a diet for people looking to stay lean and it involves eating foods high in fat. Doing this puts your body in ketosis, which is where fat burns at a high rate, hence the name.
So far, Torrei has loved her Keto results, she been sharing her secrets online and in a book. She’s recently released a collection of her keto recipes in a book called “Skinny Bish Keto”.
Hit the flip to see photos of Torrei’s slimmy trimmy results after sticking to keto.
