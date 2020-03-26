Coupledom Confirmed: Jesseca Dupart Surprises Fiancée Da Brat With ‘Hers & Hers’ Bentleys, Making Her Cry!

Grab a tissue. This is too sweet.

The same-sex coupledom between Da Brat and her fiancee Jesseca Dupart has been confirmed after Dupart staged an emotional surprise birthday for her bae, and Da Brat is declaring her love for her Queen publicly. It’s the first time EVER the So So Def rapper has ever been open about any relationship like this, but she says with Jesseca she’s “never experienced this feeling”.

This morning, Brat shared a video from Jesseca surprising her with a spanking new Bentley for her birthday. Jesseca didn’t just get one car, but she got two, “hers & hers”. The matching cars had Brat so choked up, she didn’t even speak on camera she just shed tears and wrote:

Never have I EVER. Needless to say… I’ve always been a kind of private person until I met my heart’s match who handles some things differently than I do. Thank you baby @darealbbjudy for far more than this incredible birthday gift. I have never experienced this feeling. It’s so overwhelming that often I find myself in a daze hoping to never get pinched to see if it’s real so I can live in this dream forever. SEE @darealbbjudy page for the BEST SURPRISE EVER‼️

Meanwhile, on Jesseca’s page, she shared a simple “yep” under a photo of her and Brat coupled up. They look extremely happy together.

Hit the flip to see the moment Da Brat saw the “hers & hers” Bentley surprises in the garage.