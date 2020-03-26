Just A Crumb? Drake Tries To Chat Up Rihanna In An Instagram Live & Gets Curved Back To Reality

Drake Tries To Chat Up Rihanna In An Instagram Live & Gets Curved

Rihanna has all the boys (and girls) going crazy for her at all the times of the day. Almost anyone on earth will risk it all at the drop of a dime just to have a chance with the singer. When you think of men who will risk it all for Rih, though, you instantly think of Drake.

When Drake’s thirst is displayed for his former fling, you would think he doesn’t know her, hasn’t ever worked with her, hasn’t shot multiple videos with her, and hasn’t presented her a milestone award at the VMA’s. Fast forward to 2020, and our guy Drizzy is still begging for a crumb of attention from the Fenty Queen. When DJ Spade was on Instagram live this week blessing the people with a club mix to help with the quarantine, Drake and Rihanna just happened to be in the live. As soon as Drake spotted Rihanna, he put on his flirty roadman vibes and got to it.

A Rihanna and drake interaction in 2020 pic.twitter.com/Y90tZBDsSf — 🥂 𝔍𝔬𝔢𝔶 𝔐𝔬𝔫𝔤𝔢𝔞𝔲 🥂 (@WASABIHOTTIE) March 25, 2020

Drake kicked off by asking why her man didn’t have an A1 hotspot (internet connection). Rihanna engaged with the playfulness, but as always, the Rihanna curve is never too far away. She responded to his comments, and before you know it, Drake was typing bars in the live and Rih was asking someone to get him some water for all the thirst he was displaying.

“DUB PLATE COME PRETTY LIKE A FENTY FOUNDATION,” Drake wrote from his champagnepapi Instagram account. “Give drake some water,” said Rihanna. “Hahahahhahahaha you have a bad attitude @badgalriri,” replied Drake.

You can catch the entire interaction below.