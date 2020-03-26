SMFH: Grocery Store Throws Out $35K Of Produce After Woman’s Coughing Coronavirus Prank

A woman’s “twisted prank” involving groceries at a supermarket and coronavirus is making headlines. The owners of Gerrity’s supermarket in Hanover Township, Pennsylvania shared that they had to throw out over $35,000 worth of produce after a woman coughed all over the food.

“While there is little doubt this woman was doing it as a￼ very twisted prank, we will not take any chances with the health and well-being of our customers. We ￼had no choice but to throw out all product she came in contact with,” wrote the store’s co-owner Joe Fasula. “Working closely with the Hanover Township health inspector, we identified every area that she was in, we disposed of the product and thoroughly cleaned and disinfected everything. Although we have not yet quantified the total loss,￼ we estimate the value to be well over $35,000. We are checking to see if our insurance company will cover it, but even if they do, our rates will surely go up next year. I am also absolutely sick to my stomach about the loss of food. While it is always a shame when food is wasted, in these times when so many people are worried about the security of our food supply, it is even more disturbing.￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼”

The co-owner added that the woman was escorted out and the police were called. Her name so far hasn’t been released and her mental health is being evaluated. The store co-owner also said she will be criminally charged.

This comes after a man was arrested for licking deodorant Walmart and yelling “Who’s scared of coronavirus?!” SMFH.

What do YOU think about all these coronavirus pranks???