Remember Beyonce’s Banging H-Town “Cousins” Who Set The Internet On Fire? They’re Still Out Here As Fine As Ever

Remember back when Beyoncé’s cousins made her look irrelevant lol 👀 pic.twitter.com/wlmWiaRwvd — Free Spirited🇭🇹💨🍃 (@StephLDV) March 25, 2020

A few years ago, the above pic hit the internet and sent the ‘net into a tailspin. The picture was of Beyonce and two absolute baddies at her uncle’s funeral. But questions remained: who the hell are these women? We know now that they are Kelsi Leggett and Kristin Douglas. They are apparently Beyonce’s cousins. However, we’re not all exactly sure how they are officially related.

We just know that the pic went bonkers on the internet.

Now, four years later, the pic is resurfacing and the internet is saying they made her look “regular” and “irrelevant.” That’s quite a jump but let’s not ignore that these women are absolute baddies.

So now that they are going viral again, we wanted to take a few peaks into their IGs and see what they are up to.

They are still out here looking as fine as ever and reminding us how they broke the net once before and won’t be afraid to do it again. Hit the flip and see more while learning what they have going on.