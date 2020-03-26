Andy Cohen Gives Update On The Postponed #RHOA Reunion & His COVID-19 Symptoms

Andy Cohen is speaking out on his real housewife franchises. As previously reported fans of his Atlanta franchise were hit with a double whammy; the RHOA reunion was postponed amid COVID-19 concerns and Bravo boss Andy announced just days later that he’d taken ill with the coronavirus.

Andy now says he’s self-isolating away from his 1-year-old son whose being cared for by a nanny. He also revealed that he had “horrible symptoms” that included fatigue, losing his sense of smell and also his appetite.

“It’s working its way through my body. Yesterday was horrible,” said Andy on SiriusXM’s Jeff Lewis Live. “I have these moments every day where I feel, ‘Oh wait, I think I’m totally better,’ then 10 minutes later I’m like, ‘Ugh.’”

Andy also called into Amy Phillips’ show on his Radio Andy Sirius XM station. According to Andy, those rumors floating around on social media that the “Real Housewives of NYC” and “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” are going to be released early are untrue.

Why? Well because the coronavirus has slowed down post-production where things like editing and color-correcting the episodes take place.

“The issue is there’s only a certain amount of episodes totally color-corrected and locked right now, for both of those shows, I think for New York there’s like, eight or nine done and for Beverly Hills, there’s like, five done,” Andy revealed. “Something like that.” “If we dunk them all out now, we need to have a plan in place. We’re working on having a plan in place where people will be editing remotely. It’s going to be a slower process, it’s going to take longer,” said Andy.

He also added that they’re “really behind in the Atlanta edit” and he’s hopeful that they can shoot the reunion soon.

“If we released all those now, we would wind up screwing ourselves in the end, so that’s the issue,” Andy said. “The truth of the matter is, if this is going to go on for a while, just think of how much more we’re going to be ready for New York in ten days when it premieres! I just think we need to be focused. We’re really behind in the Atlanta edit, we were supposed to be shooting the reunion today for Atlanta. Obviously, that’s not happening. Hopefully we will be able to shoot it soon.”

Get well soon, Andy!

Are YOU ready to see the RHOA reunion???