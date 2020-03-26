QuaranTunes: Rising Star Just Jitt Drops New Single “My Bad” Off Debut EP “Hotel Atlanta, Vol. 1”

Atlanta’s coolest new rapper didn’t let hatin’ a$$ ‘Rona stop him from dropping soon-to-be Tik Tok anthem “My Bad” off his anticipated debut EP “Hotel Atlanta, Vol. 1” that’s sure to get you through these stressfully uncertain times.

Melodically smooth with hard-hitting drums and a catchy hook (“I ain’t mean to flex my bad, I was just tryna get in my bag”), the Bob Sled Jimmy-produced track is perfect to bump while driving around your city looking for toilet paper, disinfecting wipes and liquor to-go.

Oh yes, Jitt’s litt and rolled out an impressive promo campaign on his socials to get fans excited for the single and upcoming EP set for a Spring release.

You can stream “My Bad” on all platforms here and follow his journey to stardom here.