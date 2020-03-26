For The Hive: ‘Desus & Mero’ Is Back With New Episodes On Monday Via Webcam

Just as we tell you in the beginning of every story, the coronavirus has caused everything in the world to shift completely–and even though it might not be the most important aspect of this whole pandemic, the entertainment industry being put on pause has undoubtedly affected all of us who like joy and laughter.

Now would be the perfect time for TV shows to rake in some more views, since literally everyone is sitting on their couch for the entire day. The only problem? The people who make those shows are also at home, on their couches, so we all have nothing to watch.

In the meantime, some hosts like Jimmy Fallon have resumed filming from home, and luckily, others are following in his footsteps. On Thursday. Desus Nice and The Kid Mero announced that they will be back to their usual schedule, with shows airing on Monday and Thursday night. The only difference is that while stay at home orders are in place, The Bodega Boys will be broadcasting from their respective webcams.

The Bodega Boys are back in the(ir own respective) buildings. Coming to you from the comfort of their homes, DESUS & MERO returns Monday 11/10c. Only on #ShowtimeLateNight pic.twitter.com/Wd1EGyeBZC — DESUS & MERO on SHOWTIME (@SHODesusAndMero) March 26, 2020

Their first show back will be at 11pm on Monday, March 30 on Showtime, which is music to a lot of incredibly bored peoples’ ears. Check out their announcement above.