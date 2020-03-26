“Black Ink’s” Sky Agrees To Settle Payment Suit From Designer Showing In Her “Her Little Secret” Boutique (Exclusive)

“Black Ink’s” Sky has quietly settled a lawsuit that accused her of reneging on a deal to pay a designer who showcased her wares in her boutique.

RaMee Rose Patterson sued Sky for breach of contract, arguing that she was promised $5,000 in exchange for having merch from her line “Living Savage,” sold in Sky’s store, “Her Little Secret.”

Patterson said that the goods – which included $35 sandals, a $50 gun and rose hoodie with “Little Savage” on them – sold like hotcakes in the boutique, but when it was time to pay, Sky balked, according to court papers obtained by BOSSIP.

“My merchandise was sold by the defendants at their business “Her Little Secret” boutique, and they did not pay me my money made from sales,” Patterson wrote in her complaint. “Payments have stopped months ago.”

The designer said she was indigent and the brand’s profits were among her only means of income.

Sky never actually responded to the case, but the suit’s filing must have prompted the reality star to settle up. That’s because Patterson came back to court asking that the suit be dismissed because they’d made a deal out of court.

Neither side showed up to a subsequent hearing, so the case was dismissed.

We’ve reached out to Patterson for comment.