Good To Know: Slim Thug Talks Testing Positive For Coronavirus, Reveals How He May Have Contracted It

Slim Thug Opens Up About Testing Positive For COVID-19

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, some of our favorite celebs have spoken out to reveal that they or someone they know has contracted the virus. On Tuesday, Houston legend Slim Thug took to social media to share that his Coronavirus test came back positive.

After fans flooded Thug’s page with love and support, the rapper spoke to 97.9’s Good Morning H-Town check in and let folks know how he’s dealing with the diagnosis.

“I got tested on Monday and got my results back on Tuesday. I think because I had access to my personal doctor and the only way they let me take the test is because I said I had symptoms. You gotta have shortness of breath and your fever gotta be high. If you’re young, they’re just gonna tell you to stay at home and sit this out because they don’t want to waste tests.”

As for whether or not the rumors that celebs are getting paid to say they have Coronavirus are true, the Nawfside Boss said:

“On my kids, nobody has paid me to do this. That’s goofy. I see a lot of people saying that and it’s dumb. I don’t get it, why would I get paid for this?”

Slim Thug also spoke to ABC13, revealing that he may have contracted the virus through routine haircut.

“I wasn’t outside clubbing or doing something extra. Everything I was doing was essential. I did get a haircut. I must have caught the spray. Outside of that, I went to get something to eat. I stayed in my truck, I never got out of my truck.”

Glad to know that Thug is staying safe and healthy. Be good out there, yall.