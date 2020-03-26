The Duchess Of Disney: Megan Markle To Voice ‘Elephant’ Documentary

Megan Markle To Voice 'Elephant' Documentary
Thee Duchess of Sussex just made thee biggest power move. Disney has announced that Meghan Markle is voicing a nature documentary titled “Elephant.” This marks the Duchess’ return to the screen after last appearing on the USA’s “Suits” ahead of marrying Prince Harry. This is also Meghan’s first post-Royal gig since the announcement that she and Harry are stepping back from the royal family.
“Elephant” follows the story of an African elephant named Shani who, alongside her son, Jomo, makes a journey hundreds of miles through the Kalahari Desert. The project is expected to benefit Elephants Without Borders, a cause that’s important to both Meghan and Harry.
“Today is #WorldElephantDay and we are pleased to announce that since we followed our friends at @ElephantswithoutBorders (EWB) on Instagram in July, when we were celebrating the environment, you and our friend @TheEllenFund (@TheEllenShow) have spread the word and EWB have been able to help protect 25 elephants by fitting them with satellite navigation collars!” the couple previously wrote about Elephants Without Borders on Instagram.
Prior to Megan booking the gig, a video surfaced of Harry championing Megan’s voiceover skills to Disney CEO Bob Iger at the London premiere of “The Lion King.” It looks like the good word he put in clearly.
“Elephant” joins Natalie Portman’s Dolphin Reef as part of Disneynature’s Earth Month collection. Both movies are expected to premiere April 3 on Disney+.
Shout to the Duchess of Sussex, we’re so proud of you!
