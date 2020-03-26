R.I.P: Harlem Globetrotters’ Fred ‘Curly’ Neal Dead At 77

#22 jersey was retired in 2008, making him one of only five players to receive that honor.

Curly was featured in several of the Globetrotters’ TV specials, including “The Harlem Globetrotters on Gilligan’s Island” and “The Harlem Globetrotters Popcorn Special.” He was an elite ball handler for the Globetrotters after a successful career at Johnson C. Smith University, where he averaged 23 points a game.

Fellow Globetrotters legend, Curley “Boo” Johnson, mourned the loss of his friend on Twitter, saying “Last night the World lost a true ambassador of the game of basketball and outside of Muhammad Ali one of the most recognizable faces on the Planet!”