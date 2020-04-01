You Can Basically Go To Photography School Online For Only $19

Growing up, you were probably told that higher education was the only way to make something of yourself. Now that reality has set in, we know that student loans are a massive scam and the cost of education can be too much to handle (still waiting on those student loans to be canceled). Whether you’re degreed up or not, photography is a profession that’ll forever have sort of income. The Hollywood Art Institute Photography Course is deeply discounted for anyone looking to make some extra coins or restart their entire career.

There’s no registration, schedule, or commuting hassle when it comes to this photography crash course that’s 99 percent off. While you’re laid up in bed, you can learn the ins and outs of a camera. It’s the closest you can get to art school without the crippling debt.

Originally, you would’ve emptied your pockets of $2595 for this training. For one time only, it’s $19 to secure your behind-the-scenes dreams.

The 22 modules are basically like the classes you’d take on campus, but with teachers that you can put on pause. You have lifetime access to the content, so you can technically take years to finish your “degree” at Hollywood Art Institute.

All the modules total up to 56 hours of content that are way more interactive than just back-to-back videos. You study through videos, tutorials, articles, e-books, databases, flashcards, and quizzes that teach you how to make bank off photos — even iPhone photography.

At the end of it all, you’ll end up with a professional certificate that makes you even more legit.

There are way too many IG models who need a shooter to capture them in their best light, so you can buy the Hollywood Art Institute Photography Course in the Bossip Shop before the deal slips through your fingers.

Hollywood Art Institute Photography Course & Certification – $19 See Deal

Bossip has teamed up with StackCommerce to bring you the best deals on the web. We may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

Prices subject to change.