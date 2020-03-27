Khloe Watched “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” Premiere With Ko-Parent Tristan And Kim Says He’s “Like A Brother FR”

My how things have changed MIGHTILY!!! A year after Jordyn Woods was kicked to the Kardashians kurb by Kylie Jenner and the rest of the Klan, Kim Kardashian West is now feeling very brotherly toward Tristan Thompson. Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are kurrently kwarantining together — for the sake of “ko-parenting.” Konveniently, the premiere of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” koincided with this kohabitation, so of course Khloe and Tristan watched together. As you can imagine, it was a little awkward, especially since the premiere episode of Season 18 revolves quite a bit around their “ko-parenting” as well as Tristan attending dinner in New York with Kim and her friends at the reality star’s invitation.

Khloe let the whole world in on her awkward evening, via Twitter:

I love that tristan is watching this premiere with me and he is now seeing what they say when he’s not around lol AWKWARD!! #KUWTK — Khloé (@khloekardashian) March 27, 2020

She followed with a tweet about his dinner with her big sis:

I love that Kimberly says nobody was awkward. Because I was tense watching that #KUWTK — Khloé (@khloekardashian) March 27, 2020

Khloe wasn’t the only one tweeting about Tristan Thursday night. Live tweeting during the episode, Kim opened up about how her feelings toward Tristan have changed:

I actually LOVE Tristan now like a brother FR! We totally bonded and worked through our issues and love him https://t.co/E0zGuxyHBj — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 27, 2020

Welp. We guess we should be celebrating or something?

Meanwhile we weren’t the only ones saying what Kim and Khloe wouldn’t. Tristan is back good with the Klan — but Jordyn is still on the outs.

One viewer tweeted directly in response to Khloe saying:

Is Jordyn back in the family too .. I mean if you can forgive him and welcome him back with open arms then I’m sure she’s welcomed back as well. How adorably toxic this all is. You’re raising True to think it’s ok to let a man cheat on her and take him back cuz mommy allowed it.

Do you think people are being unreasonable expecting these ladies to patch things back up with Jordyn? After all, trust is a might hard thing to win back and Khloe is pretty insistent that Tristan only has access to True and not her bedroom.

But do you believe her?