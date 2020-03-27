Bae Of The Day: Edwina Wehjla Is Insane Bawdy Goals

The Quarantine has gotten us all full of thirst and pent up feelings. We’re all on the internet lusting for baddies and imagining a world where we can be close to people again. The results? People shooting their shots and paying homage in any way they can. A few days ago this guy posted a pic about a woman he was madly in love with:

I dont know who this is but i love her pic.twitter.com/UWbiAtF5gR — Don Toliver Stan Account. (@RobWalks_) March 25, 2020

The pic went viral and had everyone searching for the woman. Her name? Edwina Wehjla and she is an absolute stallion. We did some digging through her IG and found out all we could about her. She is al into fitness and has been building that bawdy with natural workouts and pure greatness.

We decided to dig through and find more pics of her to see why people are falling in love with this woman all across the internet. Great googly moogly.