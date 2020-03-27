Saweetie's Sexiest Slayyys From Home

QuaranTrappin’: Saweetie’s Sexiest Slayyys From Home

- By Bossip Staff
quarantine QT

We love us some icy girl Saweetie who hasn’t let hatin a$$ ‘Rona stop her from slayyying from home in a delicious array of screen-lickable outfits that prove, once again, that she can pull off any look, in any color, in any lighting, in any situation, without even trying in today’s try-hard industry.

At this point, it’s safe to say she’s the BADDEST baddie in the game (under 25) who refuses to stop eating the girls up even while stuck in the house with the rest of us peasants during a stressful global pandemic.

Hit the flip for Saweetie’s sexiest slayyys from home.

“I’m too fine to go back & forth wit you!” – wayyyyyy too fine. Finer than fine. Fine AF.

quarantine QT

“quarantine QT” – how are you still this fine while in quarantine. It’s just not fair at all.

“Even on quarantine Saweetie bringing the fashion” – we have no choice but to stan

“Lmmao @Saweetie a whole quarantine mood” – fine AND blessed with a lovable personality?? Whew!

“I can be Quavo can u be saweetie???” – Quavo is one of the luckiest men in Rap. We’re lowkey jealous

“Quarantine kickback @mayaharp @milanharp @kayerenee stay safe y’all 😭😭 song @imgotty” – this looked like so much fun

    “icylicious” – keep ’em coming, Saweetie. The world needs your dope energy.

