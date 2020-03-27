MTV Unplugged At Home: JoJo Performs “Too Little Too Late,” “Man” & More [Video]

As we all sit at home and do our part to stop the spread of the coronavirus, a lot of folks in the entertainment industry are working on providing some new content. While most of us have been completely banished from our places of work, a lot of people are using this time to find a way to get creative from the comfort of their homes.

That leads us to the people over at MTV, who are putting a new spin on one of their classic formats. Every music fan is already familiar with MTV Unplugged, which has produced some seriously iconic performances in the past. Now, they’re bringing us Unplugged At Home…which is exactly what it sounds like.

In the latest edition of the concert series, MTV brings us another MTV Unplugged from Home featuring the one and only JoJo, who has been absolutely killing it lately after a long hiatus. JoJo performs some fan favorites including, “Too Little Too Late,” “Small Things,” and her latest single, “Man”.

This concert series is MTV’s way of encouraging fans to practice self-quarantine during this time, and it definitely helps to have some entertainment along the way. Check out JoJo’s performance down below: