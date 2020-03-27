Ice Box Back: Omarion Explains Why It’s Moot For Marriage Or Monogamy In His Life

Omarion is one and DONE when it comes to his love life, at least that’s how it’s looking today. The B2K OG visited Sway in The Morning and explained to the gang why he’s not looking to marry, date or be monogamous anytime soon! Honestly, Omarion just sounds exhausted from his breakup and custody battle with Apryl Jones in his explanation.

“I’m just unconventional and I don’t subscribe to the marriage business concept. It’s not really beneficial to a person like me, to work hard and then split half. You can have yours and I can have mine and we can create something together. I’m definitely for that. But marriage… I don’t know. Marriage, the institution of it all. Going down to the court, the whole process. To see the system not really support men, in an equal type of sequence…down at the courthouse, it’s literally two men that work there.”

On the subject of monogamy, Omarion still isn’t there yet and it’s understandable.

“I don’t know that I’ve been motivated or inspired to feel like I can be with one woman. I don’t know that one woman has rocked my world like that, where I feel like, oh yo. I’m definitely a faithful person, I stand by my words and what Imma say Imma do, but that’s a tricky question. I believe in it, though. I believe in it, but I don’t know that it’s [for me].”

Do YOU think it’s really a wrap for Omarion on the relationship tip, forever?