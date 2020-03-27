36-Year-Old Black Mother Of 3 Dies Of Suspected Coronavirus In London After Being Told She “Wasn’t A Priority”

36-year-old Kayla Williams, a mother of three children, was pronounced dead inside of her south London flat just one day after being told she was not a priority for COVID-19 testing according to a DailyMail report.

Kayla’s husband Fabian Williams called 999 (911) after he became concerned about his wife’s condition. She was suffering with a cough, stomach and chest pain, and had a high fever.

When the paramedic arrived at 8.32am she carried out some tests, Williams said. “She told me the hospital won’t take her, she is not a priority. She did not stay very long and she went outside to write her report and posted it through the door.”

Not a priority. Got it. So, the next day Kayla begins to feel significantly worse and after eating and resting on the couch, Fabian awoke to find her unconscious with her tilted. She was already dead. Williams says he immediately called 999 again and this time their response was very different from the day before when Kayla was not considered a COVID priority…

Williams, 49, said the police later visited his home, but would not enter his flat. “They stood on the doorstep and would not come in when I asked them to,” he said. They were followed an hour later by a funeral director. “They put on full forensic suits outside, with full masks, visors and gloves. They covered their feet as well. This is when I thought; ‘What’s going on? This is not right,’” he said.

Oh, so NOW she’s a COVID “priority” because she’s dead and y’all scared but yesterday when she was dying, y’all said “nah”. Got it. SMFH.

Here’s the excuse a spokesperson for the London ambulance service gave:

“We were called at 8.32am on Friday 20 March to reports of a person unwell at an address in Peckham. Our clinicians treated a patient and advised them to call back if their condition changed. “We were called the following day at 3.24pm and sent a number of resources, with our first medics arriving in under seven minutes. Sadly, the patient had died. Our sympathy is with the family at this time. “We are working incredibly hard in these unprecedented times to look after Londoners.”

Bollocks, bruv. Why is it so hard to give Black people, especially women, the correct diagnosis?

Rest in peace Kayla Williams.