For Your Viewing Pleasure: Watch Future’s Latest Music Video For His New Song “Tycoon” [Video]

After he dropped a teaser for the song yesterday, Future has blessed fans with some quarantine entertainment in the form of a new music video. The rapper was so excited about the release, he shared the news with 3 different Instagram posts announcing his latest visual for “Tycoon.”

The music video is directed by Elf Rivera, which shows Future acting as the head of an operation who oversees his workers. While they take care of the day-to-day business operations, the rapper rides around with his girl. For the twist at the end of the video, you’re just gonna have to watch the whole thing to see for yourself.

This new single probably indicates that Future has an album–or at least a mixtape–on the way sometime soon, but he hasn’t confirmed any sort of timeline for fans to expect another project. Before this, a lot of people thought another collaboration album with Drake could be on the way after the release of their team-ups for “Life Is Good” and “Desires” back in January. It looks like we’ll just have to wait on some sort of confirmation from Future himself to see what kind of project he’s got cooking up.