Comedienne Luenell Bans Her Daughter From Her Home Amid COVID-19 Crisis ‘This Is Scary’

A comedienne is doing her part to stay safe amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Luenell announced to her followers that she’s banned her daughter from her home as the coronavirus continues to spread. According to the “Dolemite Is My Name” actress, her child isn’t taking the necessary precautions so she’s therefore not allowed in her house.

Luenell shared on her Instastory that she heartbreakingly decided to keep her daughter, Da’Nelle Campbell, out of her home since she’s not taking the coronavirus seriously.

“It pains me…breaks my gam [sic] heart but I have made the decision to ban my daughter from home,” wrote Luenell.” These kids are not taking the seriousness of the handwashing and s*** seriously. I love my baby but this shit is scary and I’m not f****g around. Laughing in my face and thinking I’m overreacting has convinced me to shut everybody down except one person. I want to live. I’m sorry but…bye”

She then shared more details and told her followers that she made the choice to protect not only herself but her husband who suffers from COPD. She also blasted Millenials like her college-aged daughter for being reckless.

“I have to make the best decision for me and my husband who is Already suffering from COPD. I’m sure most of the millennials think we are dramatic and overreacting because they’re not as “woke” as they think they are Why am I sharing this publicly? Because maybe some of You might want to think of the activities of Your children outside of your house these days as well. The millennials are not listening and not taking proper precautions. This is our LIVES we are talking about people especially if you are in a certain age category. I’m bummed but it is what it is.

#fukthesekids 💔”

OOOP! She def makes some fair points though, especially considering her husband’s illness.

If you’re curious to see Luenell’s daughter Da’Nelle, below is a recent photo.

What do YOU think about Luenell banning her daughter from her home???